20 artists to be featured in Scottsdale neighborhood studio tour

The Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale returns for an ninth year this November with artist studio tours during the first week of the month.
The tours will happen daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 4, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the Sherwood Heights neighborhood located between Thomas Road and Oak Street on the north and south borders in Scottsdale and 54th Street and 60th Street on the east and west sides of the neighborhood.
The Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale kick off the holiday shopping season with special works of art available for sale, according to a press release.
Twenty local artists in six different home studios will be showcased during this art sale and free, self-guided tour. Attendees are encouraged to start at any of the six studios listed below and enjoy the experience as a walking, driving or biking tour.
Local artists Vickie Morrow and Lynn Gustafson, both residents of Sherwood Heights, host the tour as part of the South Scottsdale Art Alliance.
“Over the past nine years we have watched our studio tour grow by attracting even more local artists and this year is no exception,” Ms. Morrow said in a prepared statement. “The artwork is incredible and the homes are a combination of mid-century design, many with renovations and several have simply stunning views. It makes for a very memorable experience for all of our shoppers.”
A printable map and more details on the Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale is available online at www.camelbackstudios.com.
Artists’ works featured on the tour will include:
Studio 1: 5840 E. Windsor
- Vickie Morrow, Pottery and Assemblage
- Pam Harrison, Clay Art and Jewelry
- Mary Mauritzen, Jewelry, Polymer Clay, Fused Glass
- Linda Cares, Ceramic Vases, Small Sculpture, Bracelets
Studio 2: 2642 N. 58th Place
- Mark Obermayer, Metal Art and Ceramics
- Marlene J. Sabatina, Jewelry-Metalsmith, PMC, Found Object
- Janice Stiles, Jewelry and Table Jewelry
- Joan Baron, Soda Fired Ceramics
Studio 3: 5702 E. Wilshire Drive
- Lynn Gustafson, Fused Glass
- Anita Farrah, Torchworked Glass and Jewelry
- Anne Mello, Fused Glass
- Reg McCormick, Gourd Art
- Valerie Hildebrand, Batik & Acrylic
Studio 4: 5601 E. Lewis Ave.
- Susanne Moore, Acrylic Paintings
- Judith Amiel-Bendheim, Ceramics and Jewelry
- Jan Downey, Gourd Art
Studio 5: 5628 E. Vernon Ave.
- Allison Shock, Clay Handbuilt Tableware & Sculpture
- Marjorie Risk, Metal, Mixed Media
- Kathryn Guler, Glass & Enameled Copper Jewelry
Studio 6: 5454 E. Vernon Ave.
- Bernard Nienaber, Watercolor and Acrylic Paintings
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.