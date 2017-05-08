$2M opioid treatment center opens in north Scottsdale

A new opioid outpatient treatment center combining the use of medical cannabis with traditional medicine, alternative and naturpoathic therapeutics as an exit strategy for pain pill dependency, is now open in north Scottsdale.
Blue Door Therapeutics, created by a team of board-certified physicians, is focused on treating those dependent on opiates by using traditional and alternative methods, according to a press release.
“The opioid epidemic is at an all-time high. Drug overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, with Arizona placing in the top 10 for opioid distribution. Our team is committed to creating a customized exit strategy for each patient by using a combination of therapies to decrease opioid dependency,” said Dr. Gina Mecagni Berman, MD, CEO and co-founder of Blue Door Therapeutics, in a press release.
“As the first treatment center in the world to combine the use of medical cannabis with traditional, naturopathic and alternative medicine, I am excited to bring our forward-thinking approach to patients in need.”
Blue Door Therapeutics offers traditional medication-assisted treatment, using Buprenorphine/Suboxone when appropriate and individualized counseling to help patients combat withdrawal symptoms. The treatment center also offers evidence-based naturopathic treatments focusing on patient sleep habits, nutrition, comprehensive hormonal analysis and more to optimize patients to be able to heal themselves, the press release stated.
Alternative therapies such as acupuncture, meditation and exercise are also used to heal the mind, body and spirit while developing healthy coping skills. Physician-monitored cannabis treatment utilizes cannabis to treat withdrawal symptoms and help combat cravings. Blue Door uses cannabis by not trading one drug out for another but as an exit strategy so patients can ultimately be freed from having to take any medication.
“At Blue Door, we don’t view cannabis as an illicit substance; we view it as a medical treatment that makes a lot of sense when you understand the underlying neuropharmacology between opioids and cannabinoids,” said Dr. Ravi Chandiramani, medical director and co-founder of Blue Door Therapeutics, in the press release.
“Medical cannabis is the real game-changer for opiate dependence treatment and our team is committed to utilizing medical cannabis as another tool to
improve outcomes for our opioid dependent patients.”
Blue Door Therapeutics raised more than $2 million dollars in private placement funding to launch the clinic. The opiate treatment center is already on a successful path for fast, continuous growth looking to add two more clinics in Arizona in two years, creating 10-20 jobs per clinic, the press release stated.
The company is backed by three highly regarded board-certified physicians and a seasoned entrepreneur with a strong track record in growing small companies into large ones.
Blue Door Therapeutics is temporarily located at 10900 N. Scottsdale Road, suite 609, in Scottsdale. Blue Door’s permanent location will open in North Scottsdale in Fall 2017. For more information, call 602-361-3868 or visit www.bluedoor.org.
