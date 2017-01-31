40 Under 40: Casey notches economic development accolade

Scottsdale Economic Development Director Danielle Casey has been selected as a winner in the economic development profession’s 40 Under 40 awards, the only award of its kind recognizing young talent in the economic development profession.
An independent six-member selection committee evaluated and chose the winners based on their exceptional contributions to the economic development industry, according to a Jan. 31 press release.
The award’s program was managed by Development Counsellors International, a New York-based firm that specializes in economic development marketing.
Ms. Casey oversees Scottsdale’s new business attraction, business retention and expansion, small business and entrepreneurial support, and employment center revitalization initiatives.
Under her leadership, the Economic Development Department has received three awards of excellence from the International Economic Development Council, the 2015 ‘Large Community Economic Development Organization of the Year’ award from the Arizona Association for Economic Development, and unanimous Council approval of a Five Year Economic Development Strategic Plan, according to the release.
In under three years, the department has directly assisted more than 35 companies representing more than 3,000 new jobs in the first 12 months of operation, exceeding $40 million in direct revenue over five years to the city, the release states.
Ms. Casey received her bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and masters of administration from Northern Arizona University, and is a Certified Economic Developer as well as a certified Economic Development Finance Professional.
She is a member of the International Economic Development Council and will be joining its board of directors in January 2017, is a member of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council’s (GPEC) Healthcare Leadership Council and is a GPEC Emeritus Ambassador.
Ms. Casey is also a past president of Arizona Association for Economic Development, a statewide professional association with more than 480 public and private members.
“The people chosen by the selection committee represent a bright future for the economic development world,” said Andy Levine, president of DCI in a prepared statement. “They are a new breed of results-driven place makers. We’re very pleased to see NAME among the winners.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.