7 PVSchools students named National Merit semifinalists

A total of seven students from Horizon High School, Paradise Valley High School and Pinnacle High School have been named as semifinalists for the 63rd Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Joining about 16,000 qualifying students, they have an opportunity to compete for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $33 million that will be offered next spring, according to a press release.
PVSchools’ students among the 2018 National Merit semifinalists are:
- Horizon High School: Akhil Mahant, Aidan Smith and Madison Vaupell
- Paradise Valley High School: Ryan O’Hara
- Pinnacle High School: Laura Mirtich, Pranav Narnur and Jonathan Yonke
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. High school students enter the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, the release said.
To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, semifinalists must advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and all other requirements provided to each semifinalist. Semifinalists are notified in February of 2018 if selected as a finalist, the release noted.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.