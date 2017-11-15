7th annual Bemis Bowl honors late NDP football coach

On Thanksgiving morning the Notre Dame Prep community will gather to pay tribute to the school’s first varsity football head coach Scot Bemis, who led his team to two football state championships in 2007 and 2008, and one girls soccer state championship in 2009.
Each year the school, along with volunteers from Team Bemis, hosts Bemis Bowl, a flag football tournament to raise money for cancer research and scholarships to Notre Dame Prep, according to a press release.
“Bemis Bowl represents everything that Scot held dear,” said Matt Rylski, the admissions director at Notre Dame Prep, who coached with Bemis a decade ago. “He loved our school, our students, his faith, friends, family and of course, football. Bemis bowl celebrates it all.”
The tournament is set for 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, after a brief ceremony to celebrate Coach Bemis and his contributions to the school and community. Notre Dame Prep alumni students may sign up their teams at teambemis.com.
“This is great time to gather together and remember a wonderful coach, celebrate our traditions and look to the future,” said NDP director of advancement Lyric Naquin, in a prepared statement.
Ms. Naquin’s daughter Cadie was a member of the 2009 championship soccer team.
Mr. Bemis passed away in January 2012 but his coined phrase “Get after it” is still used on Notre Dame Prep’s campus and the values he held are still reflected in the hearts of the community, the press release stated.
“We think of him everyday, especially during football season,” Mr. Rylski said in a prepared statement.
Team Bemis was founded in 2011 by a of group of caring and compassionate people who sought to support their beloved coach, teacher and friend – Scot A. Bemis – during his cancer journey. Members of Team Bemis have continued to honor his legacy on and off the field.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.