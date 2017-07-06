8th Annual Brazilian Day Festival celebrates 100 years of Samba

This September, more than 50 musicians, dancers and performers from across Brazil and America will gather at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts to engage audiences with a program inspired by Brazil’s diverse, historic and colorful culture.
From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, festivities and entertainment will be featured throughout the day.
Guests are invited to Samba through the desert to join the celebration as Brazilian Day pays tribute to 100-Years of Samba, according to a press release.
Brazil’s national pastime of dancing and sequenced costumes will be the theme for this year’s festival, complete with Samba dancers and performers, a Samba workshop and live music.
The annual event will also include indoor and outdoor fun, in addition to musical programing from several different styles of Brazilian music.
This event is for all-ages. Admission is $12 for adults, and $6 for children ages 11 and under.
The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is in downtown Scottsdale at 7380 E. Second St.
Advanced discount and group rate tickets are available online and recommended. Full price walk-up tickets will also be available. Go to www.BrazilianDayArizona.com.
