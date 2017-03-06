A salute to Tom Sadvary expected at The Honor Ball

HonorHealth CEO Tom Sadvary will be honored at the 2017 Honor Ball on March 18 in the Grand Ballroom of the Phoenician Resort at 6000 E. Camelback Road.
Mr. Sadvary is being honored because of his service to HonorHealth, the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center and the Honor Ball, according to a press release.
The Honor Ball aims to benefit the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center at HonorHealth, which has been in operation for 16 years. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. for a cocktail reception followed by dinner and dancing at 7:30 p.m.
