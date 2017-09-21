A tale of two perspectives: the Scottsdale Desert EDGE

A proposal to bring a desert-appreciation venue to the inside edge of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve appears to have created a rift in Scottsdale that has been felt in nearly every corner of the “The West’s Most Western Town.”
The deep divide between preservationist, project proponents and local gadflys has reached a fever pitch thrusting a new personality into the local political landscape — Jason Alexander — while challenging the undertone of what Scottsdale has come to mean to legacy proponents of the community.
At issue: whether or not Scottsdale voters should have a say in the final decision on whether or not the center gets built within Preserve boundaries and a growing fear an project approval can set a precedent for commercial development within protected lands.
Desert Discovery Center Scottsdale unveiled its plan for a proposed desert-appreciation venue on July 31. Envisaged on less than six acres just south of the established Gateway trailhead, the center includes a series of structures coined “pavilions” and has an asking price of $61.2 million.
The Desert Discovery Center Scottsdale has also announced a formal partnership with the Global Drylands Institute at Arizona State University.
The Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran Preserve encompasses 30,000 acres of land within the rough boundaries of the Pima Road alignment to the west, McDowell Mountain Regional Park to the east, Stagecoach Road to the north and Via Linda Road alignment to the south.
Proponents of the Desert EDGE say the center will do more to attract those who wish to appreciate the Preserve. Detractors say the proposed facility is nothing more than a pet project for a handful of the community’s elite.
An anonymous group calling itself “NoDDC” has for nearly two years opposed the center, often using political and personal attacks to push its opinions. Mr. Alexander has been the public face of the grassroots effort.
With claims of unruly behavior both online and at community events, by Mr. Alexander and his cohorts, a collection of “community champions,” now appears to have emerged to support creation of an educational, desert-appreciation venue in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
While no one knows how many members of the NoDDC effort exist, Mr. Alexander contends the numbers are legion and points out the group is now classified as a nonprofit entity in the eyes of the Internal Revenue Service.
In recent weeks a longtime municipal leader and advocate of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve who served three terms as chairman of the Preserve commission came out in support of a public vote for the Desert EDGE proposal.
“I support the Desert Edge, but also I am a supporter of letting the voters decide,” said Dr. Art DeCabooter in an email solicited from Solange Whitehead, who appears to be a NoDDC supporter and who served previously on the commission with Dr. DeCabooter.
Dr. DeCabooter clarified his position Sept. 13, and now says he fully supports creation of the center.
“As a board member of the Desert Discovery Center Scottsdale, I want to commend the Desert EDGE team for an amazing project that is extremely responsive to community input,” he said in a Sept. 13 email to Scottsdale City Council.
“I also want to clarify a statement that was attributed to me about a vote. An educational interpretive center has been a part of the Preserve vision since 1993. The citizens and business leaders I speak to believe it is a worthwhile endeavor and would benefit the city of Scottsdale. After certain facts were clarified for me, I resolved my original support for the project to go forward.”
NoDDC proponents also made claim last month that former Scottsdale Mayor Mary Manross had also endorsed a public vote for the project.
“This creative project is dependent on Preserve tax dollars for financing and on being located inside the boundary of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve,” Ms. Manross said in NoDDC correspondence sent to the Scottsdale Independent.
“Scottsdale citizens never contemplated using those dollars for this very complex project with many commercial uses inside the Preserve! The Desert Discovery Center project (Desert EDGE) should be constructed outside the McDowell Sonoran Preserve and should not be financed with Preserve tax dollars.”
Ms. Manross confirmed her stance with the Scottsdale Independent Thursday, Sept. 21.
The Scottsdale Planning Commission voted 5-1 Sept. 13 to forward on to council its approval of the project. The Commission said the municipal site plan has met all established criteria.
Scottsdale City Council will take its first formal look at the proposal on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The dollars and cents of discovery
Scottsdale City Council first approved the idea to construct an interpretive desert appreciation venue at the Gateway to the Upper Sonoran Desert in January 2016. The measure was approved with three caveats and included a budget transfer of $1.69 million.
That measure passed 6 to 1 with only Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield voting against the measure. Ms. Littlefield felt any changes to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve zoning restrictions ought to be voted on by the general public.
That resolution, among other things, enabled a dedicated municipal funding source for the creation and operation of a desert-appreciation venue including:
- Allowing the mayor to sign a contract for management services with Desert Discovery Center Scottsdale;
- Allowing a General Fund capital contingency budget appropriation for $1,696,900 to the Desert Discovery Center Business Plan and Feasibility Analysis;
- A Municipal Use Master Site Plan amendment to allow the exploration of a 30-acre complex at the existing Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
In addition, the resolution requires the proposed operator of the facility — Desert Discovery Center Scottsdale — to raise 10 percent of the capital cost of the desert-appreciation venue.
On June 7, Scottsdale City Council approved a $521,090 contract with Scottsdale-based architectural firm, Swaback Partners. The contract allows Swaback to provide programming and schematic design services for the planned facility.
Swaback Partners is the same architectural firm Scottsdale City Council awarded a design services contract for $432,000 in January 2010 for the first iteration of what the desert-appreciation venue would be.
Beyond the hiring of the architectural firm, the DDCS has tapped New York City-based Thinc Design to create exhibitions at a rate of $278,840, plus $30,000 in expenses, according to Sam Campana, DDCS executive director.
Bullies or advocates?
Desert EDGE proponents contend the NoDDC crowd is nothing more than a handful of loud, well-heeled antagonists who simply don’t want the appreciation venue in their backyard, a backyard that happens to be the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
Mr. Alexander and Solange Whitehead, a mother and local proprietor, steadfastly disagree with that claim.
“I was on the Preserve Commission for two terms and was very active,” Ms. Whitehead said in a Sept. 19 phone interview. “From what (proponents) are trying to accomplish, they are just making stuff up because they have all of this money to spend.”
She served on the Preserve Commission with Dr. DeCabooter and was the person who first claimed Dr. DeCabooter was in favor of a public vote on the matter.
“I ran into Art at an event. … I have no paycheck, I have no motivation here except to protect the preserve. He basically said for the price, we would be taking money from the Preserve. He doesn’t see another way other than a public vote,” recalls Ms. Whitehead.
“He supports the concept and I believe that firmly. There was a conversation, and I asked him if I could repeat that — I never misused his words — this is a man who supports the project without any further criteria.”
Ms. Whitehead says she is not a member of the NoDDC group but supports a public vote on the scope of the project.
“Why does it matter so much to the DDCS folks whether or not people support a public vote?” she asked. “Why are they working so hard to prevent a public vote? Why is it so important that they retract Dr. DeCabooter’s statement?”
When asked if Mr. Alexander and his NoDDC group are bullies, Ms. Whitehead replied, “he is a hard-working man and he is not getting paid and he doesn’t have any real political motivations, and he feels strongly as I do that this Preserve was a promise that we the voters promised to our children.”
According to Ms. Whitehead, the NoDDC brain trust consists of Mr. Alexander, Mike Norton and Pat Shaler — all of whom call north Scottsdale home.
“The depth and breadth of the opposition is something the city has not seen before and they don’t know what to do,” Mr. Alexander said in a Sept. 19 phone interview.
“What really hasn’t been addressed by anyone is the business plan. No one has taken a holistic approach to this proposal — but that buck stops with council.”
Mr. Alexander says his movement is making a difference and leaders are now forced to take him seriously.
“We hope (Mayor) Lane takes this opportunity to be as good a leader that he can be,” he said. “I am not a bully and anyone who has spoken with me, who has seen me speak publicly would not think I am a bully.”
Mr. Alexander contends the NoDDC issues speak to the undertones of disappointment Americans have in their elected leaders.
“If you think something has been a personal attack, show me and I will take it down,” he said of social media posts that can be attributed to him specifically.
“I don’t want our group to be part of personal attacks. I am willing to talk about it and change it if we need to.”
But Mr. Alexander’s anonymous group has called for a boycott of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort and has brought into question the support of the Desert EDGE from Scottsdale Community College.
In an Aug. 22 email, Scottsdale Community College President Jan Gehler responded to Mr. Alexander’s line of questioning about why the educational entity supports the project and conducted a public presentation the way they did.
“Scottsdale Community College, through our Center for Native and Urban Wildlife, has been an education partner with the McDowell Sonoran Preserve and an advocate for the Desert Discovery Center for decades,” she wrote to Mr. Alexander.
“That position has remained steadfast. As for taking the DDC to a public vote, that is a decision for the Scottsdale City Council as the city’s elected officials.”
But the boycott effort has not stopped with the Princess resort. The Boycott Scottsdale — Help Save Our Preserve Facebook Fanpage has called for boycotts of both the Sanctuary on Camelback and Hotel Valley Ho resort properties.
Mr. Alexander says he is no bully, but can’t speak for his supporters.
“I myself did not think calling for a boycott of the hotels was the right move,” Mr. Alexander admitted to of the inner-workings of NoDDC leadership. “But I do have to answer to that. At the end of the day the administrative account resides with me. They (EDGE supporters) need to appreciate when folks want to speak with their dollars; they are just using a vocabulary that speaks to what these people understand.”
Mr. Alexander says the fight with SCC rests on educators not challenging the sustainability of the proposal.
“They have only been told about the education mission — we all got a stock reply,” he said. “They don’t get to just sit back and issue a neutral press release and not expect them as academics to not be engaged on the issue. I think the finances are wrong and I don’t like the idea of government overreach.”
Calling a spade, a spade
A collection of community advocates met with the Scottsdale Independent newspaper Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Montelucia Resort and Spa in the Town of Paradise Valley to outline why they support the mission of the Desert EDGE.
Those in attendance were:
- Melinda Gulick, longtime community advocate and former DDCS board member;
- Camille Hill, a member of the Scottsdale Tourism Development Commission;
- Virginia Korte, a member of Scottsdale City Council;
- Mark Stanton, a member of Paradise Valley Town Council and longtime Arizona tourism professional;
- Mark Hiegel, Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO; and
- Paul Messinger, former member of Scottsdale City Council and legacy volunteer and supporter of the community of Scottsdale.
The one common theme between each participant: the Desert EDGE proposal is essential to the diversification of Scottsdale’s economy and represents an unparalleled opportunity to study arid regions and how humans can coexist in years to come.
“I don’t think it will ever go to a public vote,” said Ms. Hill. “What would that vote even be about?”
Ms. Gulick points out there is no need for a public vote as votes have already occurred — and been ratified — to allow the Desert EDGE within Preserve boundaries.
“I don’t think there is a disconnect — we should not be engaging with a small, loud group of people just a few miles away from the Preserve,” she said.
“City council makes the decision. I think Scottsdale is a community built upon arts and culture. We don’t have a global brand because we sat around and rested on our laurels waiting to see which way the wind blows.”
Mr. Messinger explains that when the Preserve idea was cultivated the Desert EDGE, which at the time was coined the Desert Discovery Center, was always part of the plan.
“The effort we thought we were putting forward was for a process of educating people. I knew so very little about it — I kind of thought of it as an opportunity of my life.”
Mr. Messinger pointed to three major ideas that were unpopular at the time but turned out to be the bedrock of the community Scottsdale would eventually become. Those were:
- Modifying the Indian Bend Wash into a very successful flood control project and provide for great open spaces that are the envy of neighboring municipalities;
- Burying Salt River Project power lines throughout the community; and
- Eliminating billboards within city limits.
“Some of these things may almost sound stupid,” Mr. Messenger pointed out. “These are forward-thinking things we have done in Scottsdale and I am proud of them. A lot of these things were not popular. We did a lot of these things that would probably not have happened if there would have been a public vote.”
Mr. Messinger says sometimes the right thing to do — an effort that serves the greater good — is not always the most popular.
“We restrict the amount of lawn you can have; who else does that?” he said. “We have done a lot of things that were not popular at the time.”
Mr. Messinger says the Desert EDGE will eventually become a beloved accomplishment of the community of Scottsdale.
“I don’t see this as a piece of entertainment, I see this as part of our culture,” he said.
“We have paid for all of these things that we have done. The majority of tourism business in the state starts here. All of this is a team effort — everything we did we wanted to do it at the top level.”
Councilwoman Korte is a visionary leader and her comments allude to the idea the Desert EDGE is a piece of that vision.
“We are a destination venue,” she said. “People are not coming here for golf, the Desert EDGE is a tool in that toolbox that helps us shape what our culture is. That is what the Desert EDGE is actually about.”
Both Mr. Stanton and Mr. Hiegel agree with the notion that tourism habits are changing.
“Scottsdale has been so visionary on so many things and it has always been to tell a story,” Mr. Stanton said. “The Desert EDGE gives an opportunity for us to tell our story — how we build the future.”
Mr. Stanton contends the Desert EDGE can tell a story vital to the future we all may face.
“The Desert EDGE helps tell an important story of how people live in the desert,” he explained. “This is the type of facility that will help to showcase that. I think when you look at that landscape this is an awesome opportunity to finally tell that story. And, part of that is through education.”
Mr. Hiegel says considerations for the future of tourism must be considered.
“We need to make this a destination within the destination that is Scottsdale,” he explained. “If they won’t come for golf anymore, what will they come for? I expect our city officials to make the decision. I was a proponent for a conversation about mass-transit and we didn’t get our way. But we didn’t try to force a public vote just because we didn’t get our way.”
Ms. Gulick points out opposition to the project has made the project better.
“That is operating under good faith,” she explained. “They have actually listened to the feedback — they have moved the location, it is smaller and it costs less. The opposition has made the project better, and, kudos to them.”
