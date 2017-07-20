Abbie Shindler joins Scottsdale’s Buchalter office

California-based law firm, Buchalter has announced the addition of Abbie Shindler as a new member of its Scottsdale office.
Ms. Shindler focuses her practice on estate planning, probate, trusts, corporations and business organizations, and business law, according to a press release.
Her experience includes the preparation of estate plans, administration of trusts/estates, obtaining appointments of guardians/conservators for adults and minors, formation of corporate entities, assisting with corporate transactions, and the preparation of pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements.
“Abbie is a welcome and strong addition to our growing Scottsdale office,” President and CEO of Buchalter, Adam Bass said in the press release. “As a well-known and experienced tax and estate attorney, her practice is an excellent fit for us.”
Outside of her practice, Ms. Shindler is a member of the Society of Financial Service Professionals, serves on the Professional Advisory Board of Arizona Community Foundation, and is a committee member of the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
“I have known many of the Buchalter attorneys in Scottsdale for years,” Ms. Shindler said in the press release. “I am eager to continue representing my clients at Buchalter, and offer them the full-service business solutions the firm is known for providing.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.