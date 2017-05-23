Abrazo Community Health to host cereal drive

Abrazo Community Health Network hospitals are hosting the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive to provide hungry children with healthy breakfasts during the summer.
From June 2-9, hospital employees, community members and business leaders can donate healthy cereal as well as monetary donations for perishable breakfast items to one of several Abrazo locations, including one in Scottsdale.
All financial donations made during the campaign will be matched by Abrazo’s parent company, Tenet Healthcare, up to $100,000, according to a press release.
Donations will go to St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, Maryvale Revitalization Corp. and Agua Fria Food Bank. Last year, Abrazo’s cereal drive donations provided more than 58,000 meals.
“At Abrazo Community Health Network, our staff is eager to join the fight against hunger and make a difference in our community,” William Ellert, Chief Medical Officer for Abrazo Community Health Network and Carondelet Health Network in Arizona, said in a prepared statement.
“We recognize the importance of good nutrition on good health and hope that through this drive, we can help those struggling with food insecurity.A proper nutritional diet is extremely important in establishing a healthy future for children.”
Arizona ranks third in the country for high child food insecurity rates — behind New Mexico and Mississippi — with 456,760 children facing hunger on a daily basis, according to St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance.
The Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive’s purpose is to feed hungry children as they head in to summer months without the benefit of a healthy breakfast, often provided by their school.
“We appreciate Abrazo Community Health Network hospitals for hosting the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive,” Jerry Brown, director of public relations for St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, said in a prepared statement.
“Summer is a particularly difficult time for our food bank because many children can no longer rely on their schools for meals so their families often turn to us for help. Thanks to Abrazo Community Health Network hospitals and the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, many families will have a healthy breakfast.”
Abrazo Central Campus, 2000 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, will have a chili cook off at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 to help raise money for the cereal drive and will accept cereal and monetary donations.
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, 3929 E. Bell Road, is collecting cereal and monetary donations as well as Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix and Abrazo Peoria Emergency Center.
There are other Abrazo hospitals collecting cereal and monetary donations for other food banks.
Abrazo Maryvale Campus, 5102 W. Campbell Ave. in Phoenix. Cereal and monetary donations will benefit Maryvale Revitalization Corp. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the hospital’s administration office during regular office hours.
Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Road in Goodyear. Cereal donations will benefit Agua Fria Food Bank. Monetary donations made out to Partners for Health can be dropped off at the Caring Corner Gift Shop in the hospital’s main lobby.
Abrazo Buckeye Emergency Center, 525 S. Watson Road, Buckeye. Cereal donations will benefit Agua Fria Food Bank.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.