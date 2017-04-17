Abrazo Scottsdale Campus Volunteer of the Quarter Dorr shares her story to encourage more volunteers

In honor of National Volunteer Month in April, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus Volunteer of the Quarter Nancy Dorr shares her story to encourage others to volunteer there.
According to a press release, she knew from personal experience that she wanted to volunteer at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus at 3929 E. Bell Rd., where more volunteers are sought.
“If people tell me they haven’t had good luck with their health care, I tell them to try us out. Good things happen here,” Ms. Dorr said in a prepared statement.
When she retired from teaching, she didn’t want to give up her favorite part – working with people, so Ms. Dorr decided that Abrazo Scottsdale Campus was a great place to do that and started in 2009.
“I had spent some time at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus as a patient. I’ve had outpatient surgery here, as has my husband, and it was great,” Ms. Dorr said in the release. “Plus, I knew it was a small setting so it wouldn’t be too overwhelming.”
She floats wherever needed and always puts her communication skills to good use, the release added.
“I work in the recovery room and at the outpatient desk, so I see people both before and after their surgeries, and also their families,” she said in the release. “I communicate between the nurses in the recovery room and the families who are waiting, which really helps everyone.”
The release said Ms. Dorr helps ease the minds of those waiting for their loved ones during stressful waiting periods and updates them on the patients’ status.
“The families really like having someone tell them what’s going on, and often the nurses are too busy to come out and provide that information,” she added.
The patients also notice that the people at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus go the extra mile, the release said, stating that Ms. Dorr not only helps the people but helps the facility provide the best care.
“I’ve had many patients come up to the desk on their way home to tell me what a wonderful experience they had,” said Ms. Dorr in the release. “Everyone here is focused on great communication and caring service from start to finish.”
More retirees are needed to donate their time and talents. Volunteers can help patients by escorting them to their destinations, providing water and ice; or performing clerical duties and helping at the guest relations desks.
“Throughout the year, volunteers play a key role at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus helping out day-to-day and giving our patients a sense of community and a personal touch that lets them know their neighbors care,” said Abrazo Scottsdale Campus Chief Executive Officer David Tupponce.
For more information about volunteering, contact Janet Iennarella at 602-923-5177 or jliennarella@AbrazoHealth.com. An online volunteer form is available at AbrazoHealth.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.