Abrazo Scottsdale offers free meals to veterans Nov. 10

The Abrazo Scottsdale Campus is providing free meals to veterans on Nov. 10 in celebration of Veterans Day.
“Abrazo Scottsdale Campus is proud to continue our Veterans Day tradition to honor those who have bravely served our country,” said Frank Molinaro, Abrazo Community Health Network Market CEO, in a prepared statement.
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, 3929 E. Bell Road, will provide a complimentary meal to veterans during café hours from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., breakfast; and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., lunch.
Free meals also will be provided to guests accompanying veterans. Meals will be valued under $10 each.
