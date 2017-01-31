Absolutely Scottsdale: New advertising campaign invites visitors to desert

In the midst of Scottsdale’s peak tourism season, Experience Scottsdale is inviting residents in Chicago, New York, Denver, San Francisco and Canada to “come see what blooms in the desert.”
In September, the destination marketing organization unveiled a new advertising campaign for Scottsdale following an extensive, 18-month rebranding initiative, according to a press release.
Dubbed, “Absolutely Scottsdale,” the advertising campaign showcases the vibrancy of the area and reclaims misconceptions about the desert.
Residents in New York and Chicago got their first glimpse of the advertising campaign in January, as Experience Scottsdale decked out Grand Central and Union stations with messaging that declared the desert is “hot,” “dangerous” and “wild.”
During the month-long takeovers, Experience Scottsdale splashed desert imagery on the stations’ floors, walls, escalators, staircases and banisters – a floor-to-ceiling invitation for potential visitors to experience Scottsdale, the release stated.
Simultaneously, the organization wrapped the Denver Light Rail and the Chicago Metra Train with “Absolutely Scottsdale” advertisements. And in February, Experience Scottsdale will target San Francisco commuters by wrapping Montgomery Tunnel with ads promoting the destination.
“We time our high-impact advertising campaigns for a reason, and we place our ads in stations that will best target our potential customers,” said Experience Scottsdale’s Vice President of Marketing Caroline Stoeckel, in the release. “We know, based on proprietary research, that visitors are coming from these areas.”
Experience Scottsdale’s new 30-second commercial television spot also aired in Scottsdale’s top visitor markets of Chicago, New York, Denver, San Francisco, Toronto and Calgary to encourage visitation in the winter and spring, when the local tourism industry generates more than half of its annual bed-tax revenue for the city of Scottsdale.
