Additional professional development dates approved by Scottsdale school board

During a April 4 special meeting, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board unanimously approved three additional professional development days for district staff.
The vote was held at the SUSD Education Center Old Main Meeting Room, 7575 E. Main Street, following board vision training.
According to a public meeting notice posted to the SUSD.org website, the governing board was also slated to conduct vision training April 3 and 4, and discuss superintendent’s committees and liaisons.
The approved professional development days are:
- Monday, July 31
- Tuesday, Aug. 1
- Wednesday, Nov. 22
The governing board was expected to vote on the dates of the professional development days, after approving a 186-day work calendar at its March 21 governing board meeting, which came with the inclusion of three undetermined professional development days.
