AJ’s Fine Foods presents The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer to benefit the arts on May 20

AJ’s Fine Foods will present The Art of Wine and Tastes of Summer at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts from 2 to 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 20.
The annual affair is an opportunity to discover new wines in a fun and entertaining setting while supporting the arts, according to a press release. Featured tastings of more than 40 wines selected by AJ’s cellar masters will be complemented by gourmet specialties from AJ’s, including artisan cheeses and breads, shrimp cocktail, sushi, sweets and more.
AJ’s cellar masters will also be onsite to provide their expert recommendations for wine and food pairings, the release said, adding that guests will enjoy live music and a silent auction offering wines and other gourmet items from AJ’s and its partners. All wines will be included in AJ’s summer wine spectacular in stores starting May 15.
In addition to an extensive wine collection, AJ’s Fine Foods is a gourmet and specialty store that offers chef-prepared entrees, custom cuts of meat, homemade desserts plus a farmers market, the release said of the 11 locations in Arizona.
“We’re thrilled to partner and support Scottsdale Arts during this highly anticipated wine-tasting event, all benefitting the arts,” Jayson Mead, director of operations for AJ’s Fine Foods, said in a prepared statement. “Our entire AJ’s Fine Foods team will share the Valley’s greatest selections of wine, hand-selected by our cellar masters. All of the wines featured will also be available for purchase at a price point that makes it perfect for building your wine collection without breaking the bank.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts that provides arts and education programs for the community through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Scottsdale Public Art, the release noted.
Tickets for entry between 2 and 4:30 p.m. are $40 for the general public and $35 for Scottsdale Arts members. VIP tickets for members are $45 and grant early access from 1 to 2 p.m. A limited number of early-access VIP tickets are $50 for the general public. Advance purchase is required; tickets will not be sold the day of the event.
Go to ScottsdalePerformingArts.org for tickets or call the box office at 480-499-8587. For more information, visit AJsFineFoods.com.
