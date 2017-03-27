Alex Mooney to receive 2017 Future Teacher Scholarship from Charros

The discovery of one’s path is always different depending on person and circumstance.
Many can fondly remember the moment they found that path and for Coronado High School senior Alexandra Mooney, that moment was not that long ago.
Ms. Mooney is a recipient of the 2017 Future Teacher Scholarship, a scholarship from the Scottsdale Charros dedicated to a Scottsdale Unified School District high school senior wanting to pursue a career as a teacher.
That moment of discovery came about five months ago for Ms. Mooney and it took her going to Alamos, Mexico to decide her future.
While in Mexico, Ms. Mooney visited a classroom where she saw children attending who truly wanted to be there and it inspired her.
“Just being in that classroom made me realized I want to motivate kids, I want to make education fun and open that door early on for a foundation for them,” she said in a March 23 phone interview.
While her decision to pursue education came while on that trip, her story in education does not begin there.
Ms. Mooney comes from a family of teachers as her mother and brother work as a special education and secondary teacher, respectively.
Even though she had family working as educators, Ms. Mooney said teaching was not at the forefront of her mind as a career choice.
After her change of heart in Mexico, Ms. Mooney finds a lot of inspiration from both her mother and brother as she said they helped inspire her not only to pursue teaching, but the kind of teacher she wanted to be.
Ms. Mooney has decided to go into elementary education because she said she loves working with that age group of children.
“I really love the age when kids are in the fourth, fifth or sixth grade because they want to question everything,” she said. “They want to touch everything. They have so many ideas flowing and I’m just really excited to work with that age.”
Ms. Mooney still has a few months left in her senior year in high school but the next steps take her to the campus of Arizona State University where along with her major in elementary education, she will minor in nonprofit leadership and management.
As for long term, she hopes to become an English teacher and travel to schools in need around the world.
With those goals in mind, Ms. Mooney said she is immensely grateful to the Charros for the scholarship she received.
The scholarship is worth $5,000 and is for a student who can demonstrate outstanding achievement in academic and non-academic activities during their high school years.
The scholarship is renewable for up to three additional years as long as the student continues to meet criteria each academic year.
The money provided through the scholarship will finish off Ms. Mooney’s tuition payment and she will have no financial worries heading into her freshman year.
“I’ve just felt 100 pounds lighter just knowing that now, I can start preparing for my classes and getting excited about college without money being a distractor,” she said. “It’s just a really good feeling that I’ve been excited to have.”
