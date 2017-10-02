All-female art exhibit opens in downtown Scottsdale this month

A group exhibition created by eight female Valley artists, titled “Perceptive Expressions” will be opening in downtown Scottsdale this month.
Perceptive Expressions highlights the work of Cyndy Carstens, Lori Furcini, Lori Landis, Victoria Monize, Sandra Ortega, Dina Petruzzi, Jackie Rolanardi and Kim Walker. It will debut during the weekly Scottsdale Art Walk, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 12, at Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery in downtown Scottsdale at 7077 E. Main Street.
This distinguished group of artists regularly meets to discuss ideas, critiquing, art history and artists of importance, according to a press release. Each artist’s style and voice are illustrated through the pieces in the show.
Scottsdale artists, Lori Furcini, Lori Landis and Victoria Monize each have a unique story that adds a different element to the art show.
Ms. Furcini studied at Arizona State University and the Artist School in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico. She has widely exhibited her work throughout Arizona and California and her work is subtly influenced by jazz, as she was raised in New Orleans.
Ms. Landis began her art career later in life, but began studying art at the Des Moines Art Center in her early 50s. Moving to Scottsdale in 1995, she began extensively exhibiting her artwork throughout the Valley, as well as owning her own gallery.
Ms. Monize is a Scottsdale-based oil painter, focusing her work on extending unique perceptive of beauty, light and color.
Other featured artists hail from Phoenix and Chandler, the press release stated.
Ms. Carstens is also an oil painter, exploring expansive spaces, moments of stillness and faith while reinventing portrayals of the southwestern landscape. She uses a broad spectrum of colors blending realism and abstraction, resulting in beautiful and meditative artworks.
The Oct. 12 gallery opening will offer guests an opportunity to meet the artists, while enjoying light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.
The Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery is open daily. The exhibition may be viewed during business hours, Oct. 12-27.
