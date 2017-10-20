Alli Ortega Empty Bowls fundraiser set for Wednesday, Nov. 29

Scottsdale Community College will host the annual “Alli Ortega Empty Bowls 2017” fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 29, to raise money to fight local hunger and bring awareness to food scarcity issues.
The community event, which is free to attend and open to the public, sells handmade ceramic bowls and a modest meal for $10, with proceeds going to Vista del Camino Social Services, which assists Scottsdale residents in crisis with basic needs and relief for economic and emotional stress. Cash, check, credit and debit accepted for payment, according to a press release.
This year’s event in the school cafeteria will feature handmade bowls made by middle-school and high school students in the Scottsdale Unified and Paradise Valley Unified school districts, Scottsdale Senior Centers, Delta Kappa Gamma and local artisans.
In addition to SCC and the school districts, community partners involved in the event are:
- City of Scottsdale Human Services Department
- Scottsdale Community Partners
- Scottsdale Human Services
- Scottsdale Arts
- Scottsdale Sunrise Rotary Club
Dedicated to the spirit of volunteerism, this program is named in memory of Ms. Ortega, who was a local artist, city of Scottsdale employee, and loyal Empty Bowls volunteer.
A brief program begins at 12:30 p.m. It will include remarks from representatives from partnering organizations and the Ortega family, the press release stated.
Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or as long as quantities last). Ceramic bowls will be sold until 6 p.m.
Specially prepared pasta will be provided by the SCC Culinary Arts program and sponsored by the school’s Center for Civic & Global Engagement.
To donate, visit scpaz.org/donate.
