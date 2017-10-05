Annual elementary school cross country race takes place Oct. 9

The seventh Annual Cave Creek Unified School District All Elementary School Cross Country Race is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 9, where elementary students team up with middle and high school students to complete the race.
The annual race will be held at Sonoran Trails Middle School, 5555 E. Pinnacle Vista Drive.
Seven years ago, the CCUSD elementary principals brought the idea to long-time district employee, Don Larson, Sonoran Trails PE Teacher and athletic director, according to a press release. Mr. Larson ran with the idea, thus creating a district-wide effort to help younger students.
“Students and staff look forward to the annual cross country meet hosted at Sonoran Trails Middle School,” Horseshoe Trails Elementary School Principal Matt Schenk said in a prepared statement. “All of our students coming together for this friendly competition showcases some of the excellent athleticism and sportsmanship of our many talented students.”
Desert Willow Elementary School has held the coveted title of winning the face for the past six years, according to the press release. The race is in two parts — with the first race on Oct. 9, and the second race on Oct. 24. Points from each race are combined, and the top elementary school winner is named.
“One of the most important things about successfully transitioning to the middle school, is self-confidence in that a student is familiar with both the school from a physical layout and knowing some staff members. Coach Don Larson’s leadership of our feeder school cross country meets accomplishes both of those,” Sonoran Trails Middle School Principal Bill Dolezal said in a prepared statement. “Younger students get a sense of what the school lay-out is, as well as meeting Coach Larson who leads our highly successful cross country program.”
