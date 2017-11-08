Annual Marines Toys for Tots ride scheduled for Nov. 25

Santa is coming to town this year by motorcycle!

Join the Marines Toys for Tots Program of Maricopa County in making the holidays brighter for hundreds of less fortunate children by taking part in this annual ride.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, 15656 N. Hayden Road. The event is to include:

  • 9-11 a.m.: Kick-off Party & Toy Drop Off
  • 11 a.m.: Bike caravan leaves Scottsdale for New River
  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Smash a Honda Event for Charity
  • 12:45 p.m.: Lunch, Live Music, Presentation of Colors by the Arizona Patriot Cadets
  • 4 p.m.: Celebration & Live Music by the 74th Street Band

Register for the ride at http://cutranoaztrooprun.org/events/annual-marines-toys-for-tots-ride-maricopa-2017-registration-form/.  Cost is $15/person with a toy donation and $20/person without. Ride pins will be given to the first 150 to register, the press release stated.

Anyone who would like to donate atoy or monetary donation, can stop by any of the locations listed above on the day of the event. Donations can also be accepted from now through Nov. 25 at the following locations:

  1. Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale – 15656 N. Hayden Road
  2. Hypur – 7812 E. Acoma Drive, Suite 7, Scottsdale
  3. Gremlin Garage – 46639 N. Black Canyon Highway,  suite 7, New River
  4. Roadrunner Restaurant – 47801 N. Black Canyon Hwy, New River
  5. VFW Post 1796 – 34801 S. Velda Rose Road, Black Canyon City
  6. Financial Security Group of Arizona – 10001 W. Bell Road, suite 148, Sun City
  7. Al’s Meat Market – 18700 N. 107th Ave, Sun City
  8. Chuck Franklin Law – 1920 E. University Drive, suite 102, Tempe
  9. Lucie’s Sage & Sand Grill – 13831 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
  10. National Automotive Repair – 2723 W. Sweetwater Ave., Phoenix
  11. Liberty Mutual Insurance -14050 N. 83rd Ave., Suite 100, Peoria
  12. Desert Rose – 24905 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix
  13. ATA Taekwondo – 6740 W. Deer Valley Rd., Glendale
  14. Arizona School of Real Estate & Business, 18185 N. 83rd Ave., Glendale

The event’s goal is to fill up two semi-trucks full of new toys and raise $15,000, the press release stated. All of the event proceeds will be donated to the Marines of Maricopa County Toys for Tots program.

