Annual Mighty Mud Mania draws 9,000 participants to Scottsdale
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
2017 Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park. Photo by city of Scottsdale.
Longtime Scottsdale tradition, Mighty Mud Mania, continued the muddy fun on Saturday, June 10 for the 42nd year.
Mighty Mud Mania hosts a morning full of pits, obstacles and games doused in mud just waiting for residents of all ages to get down and dirty.
The event began in 1976 as a Shout gimmick, called “Shout It Out Decathlon” where the company gave away 300 white T-shirts to participants.
Over 40 years later, and a total of 9,076 people participated this year — including visitors from Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, Georgia and California.
For the first time, the event offered a pre-registration process and “fast passes” allowing for shorter lines and wait times at Chaparral Park, 5401 N. Hayden Road.
This year’s event boasted $26,222 in the value of volunteer time. Volunteers included Honeywell, Walgreens, National Charity League and individuals, who totaled 1,113 hours valued at $23.56 per hour, city of Scottsdale officials say.
Additionally, six 300-gallon containers were filled with recyclable materials from the event, and Scottsdale Solid Waste was at the annual event educating participants about the importance of recycling.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.