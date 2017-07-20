Annual Night For Sight returns to Scottsdale on Oct. 28

Join some of the Valley’s biggest CEO’s and local celebrities for the 16th Annual Night for Sight to benefit Foundation for Blind Children on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Dominick’s Steakhouse in the Scottsdale Quarter.
Night for Sight is FBC’s premier annual fundraiser, generating more than $350,000 every year. It awards a prominent member of the community with the Visionary Award. Past recipients include Derrick Hall, Larry Fitzgerald, Luis Gonzalez, Matt Williams and many more, according to a press release.
Enjoy some of the Valley’s best steaks and seafood, cocktails and wine provided Dominick’s Steakhouse, while enjoying a silent auction, dancing and live entertainment, including dueling pianos.Guests can also have fun with “sink or swim” yellow ducks during cocktail hour.
The yellow ducks can be purchased at the event, and proceeds benefit FBC programs, the press release stated.
Winners will be drawn that night, but do not need to be present to win. Silent auction prizes vary and include sports memorabilia, one-of-a-kind experiences, trips and more.
“Night for Sight is an inspiring event that brings together FBC’s biggest supporters each year. It’s an opportunity for us to share the success stories of our students, made possible by their generosity, all while enjoying an evening of great food, entertainment and fun,” said CEO Marc Ashton of Foundation for Blind Children, in the press release.
Tickets are $750 per seat, and seating is limited. For tickets and donations contact: Brianna Lanute, 602-337-8268 or email Blanute@seeitourway.org.
Dominick’s Steakhouse is at 15169 N. Scottsdale Road.
Sponsorships, including premiere seats, FBC recognition and corporate logo exposure, are also available.
