Applications sought for Scottsdale Community Collaborative Scholarship Program

The Scottsdale Community Collaborative Youth Scholarship Program is accepting applications for the 2017-18 academic year.
In its 10th year, the program will award $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors who enroll for study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school in Arizona, according to a press release.
The scholarship program is funded by the corporate sponsors of Scottsdale’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Community Celebrating Diversity and the Scottsdale Unified School District.
Scholarships are awarded based upon several criteria, including academic performance, demonstrated leadership, community service in Scottsdale, financial need and an essay on a diversity-related topic, the release states.
Applications will be accepted at www.ScottsdaleMLK.org through noon, March 24.
Since 2007, the Scottsdale Community Collaborative Youth Scholarship Program has made 31 scholarships and provided $76,500 in educational support to students participating in a diverse range of studies, including architecture, biomedical sciences, engineering and finance.
