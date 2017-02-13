Applications sought for Scottsdale Public Safety Teen Academy

The Scottsdale Teen Public Safety Teen Academy is an action-packed week of learning about public safety operations. (Submitted photo)

More than 40 teens gain life skills while learning about future careers in law enforcement and fire services June 5-9 at the Scottsdale Public Safety Teen Academy.

For more than 10 years, Scottsdale Police and Fire departments have collaborated to offer a total public safety experience, which includes exposure to both police and fire training, according to a Feb. 13 press release.

To participate in the Academy, teens — ages 14-18 — must submit an application and go through a basic background check. Due to the high interest in the Academy, it is recommended that applications be completed as soon as possible to secure a seat.

A view of operations local youth will encounter at the week long Scottsdale Public Safety Teen Academy. (Submitted photo)

The deadline is April 1, 2017. Attendance for the entire academy is required. The application is found by visiting scottsdaleaz.gov and searching “Teen Academy.”

The action-packed week, held each day from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Tom Hontz Training Facility, 911 N. Stadem Drive, Tempe, features hands-on learning and demonstrations.

Scheduled activities include firefighting skill stations, Hands-only CPR awareness, basic first aid and triage, police riot control techniques, decision shooting scenarios, criminal investigations.

The students also get to view tactical demonstrations by the police K-9 Unit, horse patrol, SWAT and kike teams. Teens will also see live fire and crash rescue scenarios up close and personal.

The academy will conclude with a graduation ceremony at 2:30 pm, June 9, at the Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef in Scottsdale.

Teens interested in pursuing a career in public safety are encouraged to apply for Scottsdale Police or Fire Explorer programs that offer year-round training and education.

Go to www.ScottsdalePD.com or www.ScottsdaleFD.com.

Local youth will encounter a week worth remembering at the Scottsdale Public Safety Teen Academy. (Submitted photo)

