Applications sought for Scottsdale Public Safety Teen Academy

More than 40 teens gain life skills while learning about future careers in law enforcement and fire services June 5-9 at the Scottsdale Public Safety Teen Academy.
For more than 10 years, Scottsdale Police and Fire departments have collaborated to offer a total public safety experience, which includes exposure to both police and fire training, according to a Feb. 13 press release.
To participate in the Academy, teens — ages 14-18 — must submit an application and go through a basic background check. Due to the high interest in the Academy, it is recommended that applications be completed as soon as possible to secure a seat.
The deadline is April 1, 2017. Attendance for the entire academy is required. The application is found by visiting scottsdaleaz.gov and searching “Teen Academy.”
The action-packed week, held each day from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Tom Hontz Training Facility, 911 N. Stadem Drive, Tempe, features hands-on learning and demonstrations.
Scheduled activities include firefighting skill stations, Hands-only CPR awareness, basic first aid and triage, police riot control techniques, decision shooting scenarios, criminal investigations.
The students also get to view tactical demonstrations by the police K-9 Unit, horse patrol, SWAT and kike teams. Teens will also see live fire and crash rescue scenarios up close and personal.
The academy will conclude with a graduation ceremony at 2:30 pm, June 9, at the Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef in Scottsdale.
Teens interested in pursuing a career in public safety are encouraged to apply for Scottsdale Police or Fire Explorer programs that offer year-round training and education.
Go to www.ScottsdalePD.com or www.ScottsdaleFD.com.
