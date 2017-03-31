April 23 Sausage Fest to benefit Honor Flight Arizona

Brat Haus’ second annual Sausage Fest will be April 23. (submitted photo)

The Brat Haus, located in downtown Scottsdale, is hosting a sausage extravaganza to include music, beer and food while benefiting Honor Flight Arizona.

Honor Flight Arizona is a non-profit foundation that flies World War II veterans to visit their memorial in Washington D.C.

The Sausage Fest will be noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at 3622 N. Scottsdale Road. Cost is $5 cash donation.

The sausage-themed event will include live music, yard-style games like corn hole and life-size Jenga, a stein holding competition and Arizona’s largest brat, according to a press release.

Sausage connoisseurs and general attendees alike can enjoy a variety of craft beers, different flavored homemade brats and soft pretzels.

This event is for guests ages 21 and older.

For more information about the Sausage Fest at Brat Haus visit www.brathausaz.com.

