April 28 named Scottsdale’s first Golden Rule Day

The city of Scottsdale is kicking off its inaugural Golden Rule Day with a celebratory breakfast followed by events and a tree planting ceremony on Friday, April 28.
City leaders, clergy, fire, police, service organizations and local schools will be involved in the event that honors kindness, civility and respect.
The event will begin at 7 a.m. with a breakfast, followed by a program featuring a keynote address by Miss Scottsdale 2017, Laetitia Hua, and special guest performances. The Golden Rule celebration will end with a tree planting ceremony at 9 a.m.
The breakfast will be held at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts, on the north lawn, 7380 E. Second Street. This is a free event, but RSVP is requested at www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “golden rule.”
Golden Rule cities encourage residents to treat each other the way they would like to be treated – encouraging more kindness, empathy and civility, according to the city’s website. Mayor Jim Lane introduced the Golden Rule City event at his State of the City address Feb. 22 at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.