Arizona Cactus-Pine Council bestows Gold Award to Scottsdale girls

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council has announced that 33 girls received their Gold Award — the highest and most prestigious Girl Scouting award — in 2017, and three are from the Scottsdale-area.
Girls who pursue their Gold Award aspire to transform an idea and vision for change into an actionable plan with measurable, sustainable and far-reaching results, according to a press release.
The Scottsdale-area winners are Allison Daugherty, Alexandra Neumann, and Serena Noss.
A young woman who has earned her Gold Award has become a community leader in her truest sense. Her accomplishments reflect outstanding leadership and civic engagement, the release stated.
To earn the Gold Award, girls spend over 80 hours working on a project that addresses a community problem and is important to each girl, the release stated.
Overall, the process usually takes 18 to 24 months and often involves seeking in-kind donations and recruiting volunteers.
For most of these girls, this award is the culmination of more than 10 years in the Girl Scouts. Gold Awardees distinguish themselves in the college admission process, earn college scholarships and enter the military one rank higher.
Nationally, only about one million Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 have earned the Gold Award, or its equivalent since 1916, the release stated.
“I am honored to congratulate these outstanding girls,” said GSACPC CEO, Tamara Woodbury, in the press release. “By earning the Gold Award, Girl Scouts sets themselves apart as top achievers, and are incredible women of confidence, courage, and character, who make the world a better place.”
The Gold Award recipients were honored at the Girl Scout High Award Ceremony, Saturday, March 25, at The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain. It was fitting that this should be the first event held at the Girl Scouts’ new $18 million state-of-the-art urban program center, the release stated.
The 2017 Gold Awardees in Scottsdale and Fountain Hills and their impactful projects include:
Allison Daugherty, Scottsdale
- Smile — Ms. Daugherty was inspired to help teach young people the importance of good oral hygiene after interning in her dentist’s office. She provided more than 250 students with information on caring for their teeth, as well as realistic health improving changes. She also created and distributed informational coloring books at the Arizona Mission of Mercy dental clinic in 2014 and 2015.
Alexandra Neumann, Scottsdale
- Salvage the School Supplies — Ms. Neumann created Salvage the School Supplies, a program to educate students on the importance of recycling. She set up collection boxes and put up flyers at her school, collecting enough supplies for 180 students. She donated these supplies to schools in low-income areas and was also able to collect 2,550 gallons of plastics and paper to recycle.
Serena Noss, Fountain Hills
- Educating my Community about Local Snakes — Ms. Noss worked with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy in Scottsdale to help alleviate the fear of snakes by providing information to keep people safe and to encourage a greater appreciation for the reptiles. Ms. Noss organized an informational event about snakes and created a brochure on the 17 species that live in the preserve.
