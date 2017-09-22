Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan honored at Scottsdale Firefighter Charities dinner

The Scottsdale Firefighters Association will host its 17th annual Behind the Flames Scottsdale Firefighter Charities Dinner Sunday, Sept. 24, at Dominick’s Steakhouse and honor former Arizona Coyotes Legend Shane Doan.
Mr. Doan will be awarded the inaugural C.A.R.E award Sunday night. Mr. Doan played for the Coyotes for his entire career in the NHL since he joined in 1995 and he played 21 seasons.
He concluded his career with 1,540 regular-season games, 402 goals, 570 assists, 972 points, 69 game-winners and 128 power-play goals – all Coyotes franchise records.
Mr. Doan is one of just nine players in NHL history to play at least 21 seasons with the same organization, and only three NHL’ers have recorded more games with one franchise. Overall, he’s tied for 14th in NHL games played.
In December 2015 he was crowned the Coyotes’ all-time leading goal scorer. This fall he announced his retirement. He plans to stay involved in hockey and will be helping coach his son Josh’s Junior Coyotes team.
During the dinner, the Scottsdale Firefighters Association will also honor Tom Hatten, founder and CEO of Mountainside Fitness for his charity endeavors and as well as recognize Linda Pauling, the mother of a Make-A-Wish child. Ms. Pauling is the mother of Chris Greicius, the boy who inspired others to create the Make-A-Wish foundation.
The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner from Dominick’s Steakhouse that features prime steaks, seafood and signature dishes at 6 p.m. Dominick’s Steakhouse is located in the Scottsdale Quarter at 15169 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.
Charities benefiting from the dinner include Vista Del Camino Food Bank, Scottsdale Prevention Institute, Scottsdale Gateway Alliance, Scottsdale Foothills Animal Rescue, City of Scottsdale Youth Deployment, and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer 3-Day Walk.
Single tickets are available for $150, and there are three sponsorship donations available for purchase as well.
Send checks to United Scottsdale Firefighters Charities, P.O. Box 14935, Scottsdale AZ 85267. To confirm your donation, contact Pete Tocco at 602-799-9543 or ptocco@scottsdalefirefighters.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.