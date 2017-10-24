Arizona Helping Hands launches Foster Footlockers, seeks donations

Arizona Helping Hands, which recently launched Foster Footlockers, seeks sponsorships and donations for children in foster care to protect their personal belongings.
AHH through Foster Footlockers will ease the fears and concerns of the reported 2,038 children who are in a group-home setting in Arizona, according to a press release.
“In discussions with case managers at DCS, we learned that children in group-home settings are worried about their personal belongings. They have so many other issues in their lives, and at Arizona Helping Hands we don’t want this basic issue to be of concern,” said Dan Shufelt, Helping Hands president.
“As funding permits, we will provide a beautiful, new footlocker together with a lock and keys so that boys and girls don’t have to be concerned that their prized possessions will be lost. The group home environment is transient, and people are coming and going often. We at AHH want to allow these children to sleep comfortably tonight with one less concern on their minds.”
One of the first footlockers provided went to a girl who told her caseworker she loves the footlocker and feels more secure about her property in the group home, the release detailed, adding that she used it to secure expensive sneakers she purchased and locks up her McDonalds pay stubs to protect her property and personal information.
“Filling the needs, as well as some of the wants of children in foster care is what Arizona Helping Hands is all about,” Mr. Shufelt said.
“We help them with many of the items every child should have, such as a bed or crib, plus clothing diapers and more. This program ties in perfectly in our mission to ease the burden and to help these children lead lives that are as normal as possible despite the trauma and turmoil they have experienced in their short lives.”
The largest provider of basic essential needs to Arizona’s foster care population, Arizona Helping Hands has provided 2,300 beds and cribs, 1,300 birthday packages, clothing, diapers, back-to-school supplies and more to support Arizona’s foster families in 2017.
