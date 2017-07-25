Arizona increases investment in the arts, awards $2.4M in grants

The Arizona Commission on the Arts has announced 234 grants to Arizona nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, schools and community organizations.
In total, the competitive grand review process for fiscal year 2018 resulted in a total investment of $2,354,500, according to a press release.
Local organizations that received funds include:
- Desert Foothills Theater – $12,000
- Phoenix Symphony Guild – $5,000
- Musical Instrument Museum – $25,000
- Scottsdale Cultural Council – $25,000
- Scottsdale International Film Festival, Inc. – $5,000
- Scottsdale Philharmonic – $3,000
- Sonoran Arts League, Inc. – $12,000
- Valley Youth Theatre – $22,000
- Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival – $3,000
- Festivals of Indian – $3,000
- Navigator Supporters Inc. – $2,500
A full list of recipients can be viewed here.
The state’s investment in arts organizations, festivals and community-based programs was bolstered by a one-time $1.5 million allocation to the Arizona Commission on the Arts in the state’s fiscal year 2018 budget.
This additional funding, derived from interest accrued on the State’s Rainy-Day Fund, represents a significant boost to the agency’s primary funding streams: the Arts Trust Fund and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Arts Trust Fund contributes on average, $1.43 million the agency’s annual budget, and a state partnership grant from the National Endowment for the Arts contributes $800,000 on average.
These funds are distributed throughout the state in the form of grants, but also in the form of programs and services that contribute to the growth and stabilization of Arizona’s arts sector, enhance student learning, nurture artists’ creative and professional development and preserve the traditions of Arizona communities, the press release stated.
“With their repeat of the additional funding allocation for fiscal year 2018, the state’s leadership acknowledges the vital role that artists and arts organizations play in Arizona’s communities as innovators and creative catalysts,” said Robert Booker, executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, in the press release.
“The arts are an economic driver, enhance the education of our young people, and create opportunities for dialogue and understanding among and within Arizona’s diverse communities.”
Grants were awarded in four categories:
- Community Investment Grants provide operating support to nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies and tribal cultural organizations whose mission is to produce, present, teach or serve the arts.
- Festival Grants support organizations in their efforts to provide quality arts and cultural programming through community festival activities.
- Arts Learning Collaboration Grants enhance the work of arts educators, classroom teachers and school-based arts programs through collaborative projects.
- Lifelong Arts Engagement Grants enhance the work of community and social service organizations/ governmental entities through partnership projects with professional teaching artists and/or arts organizations.
In accordance with the Arts Commission’s strategic plan and governing statutes, schools and nonprofit arts organizations are awarded grants based on such factors as community investment, quality of programming, fiscal ingenuity and responsible stewardship of public funds, the press release stated.
Grant applications are reviewed within rigorous panel processes which are open to applicants as well as the broader public. Review panels are led by Governor-appointed Commissioners and are composed of diverse community leaders, volunteer experts, educators and arts practitioners from rural, urban and suburban areas throughout Arizona.
“From Yuma to Teec Nos Pos, from Kingman to Bisbee, the Arts Commission utilizes its grant programs to provide essential investment in communities across Arizona,” said Mr. Booker in the press release. “As part of this grantmaking effort, the state of Arizona is an indispensable partner to Arizona’s arts sector in pursuit of a shared mission: to imagine an Arizona where everyone can participate in and experience the arts.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.