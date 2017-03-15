Arizona market to be at world’s property market conference

MIPIM, the world’s leading global real estate market, business conference and networking event, will welcome the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS to its 2017 event in Cannes, France.
SAAR will be part of the growing USA pavilion, hosted by the National Association of Realtors, the United States’ largest trade organization, a press release stated.
SAAR President Jim McGiffert expressed in the press release that he is “very excited to showcase Scottsdale at MIPIM again this year. With Arizona projected to become the national residential real estate market leader in 2017, this primes the region for a positive response in the commercial market as well.”
For 2017, NAR has expanded its MIPIM exposition footprint to accommodate a growing U.S. presence and to accommodate new exhibiting partners.
The NAR-sponsored USA pavilion provides local and regional U.S. markets the ability to showcase opportunities for foreign investors, the release stated
“Once again this year, SAAR will be taking its premier Douglas Ranch project to showcase to investors and developers at the conference,” said Rebecca Grossman, CEO of SAAR, in the press release.
“Being the mega-site development of the future, Douglas Ranch encompasses 36,810 acres of dwellings, office space and residents”
This year, the ownership group, JDM Partners/El Dorado Holdings, will contribute up to 1,000 acres to the first major tenant.
“The U.S. remains among the top-ranked markets for real estate investors,” said Bill Brown, 2017 president of the 1.1-million-member trade association, in the press release.
“In spite of waning economic growth in many countries and higher home prices further enhanced by a strengthening U.S. dollar, the tremendous appeal of U.S. real estate is evident by the fact that foreign buyers purchased $102.6 billion of residential property, representing nearly 215,000 properties, between April 2015 and March 2016.”
Some 23,000 leading real estate executives from 90 countries, including more than 5,300 investors, are expected in Cannes, for the four-day annual gathering of the global real estate industry. The event brings together investors, developers, occupiers, architects, hotel groups, public authorities, city mayors and property associations from around the world, the release stated.
