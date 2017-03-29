Arizona Miracle League hosts first AZ SciTech special needs fair

The Miracle League of Arizona, a nonprofit organization giving individuals with special needs the opportunity to play baseball, hosted a one-of-a-kind science and technology community resource fair.
On March 25, local vendors with information and services regarding science and technology for the special needs community gathered in Scottsdale.
“We are so very excited to be hosting our first ever Science and Technology Resource Fair, and being able to provide current and innovative resources for our special needs families,” said Miracle League Executive Director, Casie Switalski, in a press release.
“It’s amazing what technological advancements are being made today, and we’re happy to be able to share information that could directly benefit our community.”
Valley vendors such as Translational Genomics Research Institute, Ability 360, Vantage Mobility International, Arizona Technology Access Program, and Valley Home Health-Care.
“After supporting thousands of STEM events in Arizona, we are so pleased that still organizations are breaking new ground, the special needs community has always had a place in my heart and the Miracle League is a superb location to start a new trend,” said Dr. Jeremy Babendure, director of the AZ SciTech, in the press release.
For more information visit http://www.mlaz.org.
