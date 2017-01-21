Arizona Musicfest presents Young Musicians Winter Concert

Twelve of Arizona’s finest and most accomplished young musicians from Ahwatukee, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson will showcase their virtuosity, technique and style at Arizona Musicfest’s Young Musicians Winter Concert at the Musical Instrument Museum 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
The concert is presented in collaboration with the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix.
“These young musicians have won national and international competitions, performed at festivals across the country and around the world and even at Carnegie Hall, and with national honors orchestras,” said Arizona Musicfest Executive and Producing Director Allan E. Naplan.
“They represent incredibly diverse talent in communities throughout the state.”
Musicians scheduled to perform:
• Vanessa Chang, Perry High School, Chandler, oboe
• Miles Fawson, Casteel High School, Gilbert, piano
• Ryan Grieser, Desert Vista High School, Ahwatukee, viola
• Brandon Hermreck, Perry High School, saxophone
• Jonathan Pak, Desert Vista High School, Ahwatukee, cello
• Emma Potter, Arizona School for the Arts, Phoenix, horn
• Claire Thai, home schooled, Tucson, harp
• Audrey Wang, Pinnacle High School, Phoenix, violin
• Belle Wang, Mountain View High School, Mesa, violin
• Alicia Wu, Basis Scottsdale, viola
• Samuel Xu, Arizona Virtual Academy, piano
• Jessica Zhang, Basis, Chandler, piano
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the venue.
The Arizona Musicfest Young Musicians Winter Concert will be followed by performances showcasing classical, jazz, bluegrass, Broadway, pop, folk and rock-and-roll tribute-band concerts through March 10 at venues in Scottsdale and North Scottsdale.
The schedule includes:
• Nicole Pesce (Arizona Spotlight Artist), 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Fairway House at Grayhawk, 8620 E. Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale. Tickets: $52.
• The Manhattan Transfer, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, in Scottsdale. Tickets: $34-$76.
• Cantus, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Musical Instrument Museum. Tickets: $49 and $59.
• “A Band Called Honalee: The ‘60s of Peter, Paul and Mary,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $24-$67.
• Kruger Brothers bluegrass trio and Kontras Quartet classical string ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $24-$67.
• “A Broadway Romance,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $24 to $67.
• Bob Moody & Friends with Broadway’s Telly Leung, Feb. 16 at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at Fairway House at Grayhawk. Tickets: $59.
• Festival Orchestra Chamber Players: Bach, Mozart & Stravinsky, 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church. Tickets: $47 and $67.
• Beethoven’s “Triple” Concerto and Saint Saens’ “Organ” Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at La Casa de Cristo Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale. Tickets: $24-$76.
• Midori (Featured Artist) with The Festival Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at La Casa de Cristo Church. Tickets: $45 to $100.
• “Ella at 100,” featuring Patti Austin with The Festival Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $24 to $76.
• “Italian” Symphony & Opera: Pagliacci in Concert Featuring Stars of the Metropolitan Opera, 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at La Casa de Cristo Church. Tickets: $24 to $76.
• “We’ve Only Just Begun: The Carpenters Remembered,” 7:30 p.m. March 2 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $24 to $67.
• Mavis Staples (Musicfest Legend), 7:30 p.m. March 6 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $34 to $76.
• “Decades of Divas: From Billie and Aretha to Celine and Barbra,” 7:30 p.m. March 10 at Highlands Church. Tickets $24 to $67.
Visit www.azmusicfest.org or call 480-840-0457.
Founded in 1991, Arizona Musicfest, a nonprofit arts organization based in North Scottsdale, produces an annual concert festival as well as important music education and youth performance opportunities for children throughout the Greater Phoenix area.
