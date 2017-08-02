Arizona nonprofit hosts free parenting workshops in Scottsdale

Arizona’s Children Association is offering a free four-week workshop to help new parents navigate through this exciting — and sometimes stressful — time in their life.
Arizona’s Children Association, the state’s oldest and largest statewide child welfare and behavioral health nonprofit offers a variety of services and classes to help parents and children, according to a press release, and one of them is free parenting workshops.
The First Five Years series will help parents learn how to nurture their child with a “just right” combination of freedom and positive discipline.
The series is comprised of four sessions that teaches parents about their child’s development and brain growth, how to prevent tantrums and other difficult behaviors, ways to be mindful and keep calm, and tips to prepare children for success in school.
“The classes aim to equip parents with tools to make their job easier and better understand the complex development that takes place in children from birth to 5-years-old,” said AzCA Program Director of Family Education and Support Services, Paula Joseph, in the press release.
“We welcome the Scottsdale community to attend these classes and look forward to meeting new parents.”
AzCA is starting the next free First Five Years series at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and will run for the next three Wednesdays — Aug. 23, Aug. 30, and Sept. 6.
These classes will be held at the Scottsdale Family Resource Center, 6535 E. Osborn Road, Bldg. 7, in Scottsdale. Free childcare will be provided, the press release stated.
Parents will receive materials and gifts for attending. Space is limited. To register contact Mary Sajadi at msajadi@scottsdaleaz.gov or call 480-312-0038.
