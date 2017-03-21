Arizona Party Bike now offered in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe

While residents and tourists in Scottsdale have been pedaling and partying on the Arizona Party Bike since 2011, the rest of the Valley now gets the opportunity to “woo” at onlookers while enjoying their favorite adult beverages on a big bike.
The Arizona Party Bike is a 14-person, pedal-powered vehicle fitted with a rocking sound system and LED lights. It also has an electric drive system and is equipped with safety features including seat belts, road lights, and hydraulic brakes, according to a press release.
Participants on the party bike are allowed to BYOB and enjoy their own beer and wine for consumption on board the vehicle, much like a party bus or limousine.
Guests can book either a private party or join in with other small groups on regularly scheduled pub crawls, which run every day of the week.
The Arizona Party Bike will be both a fun and safe way to enjoy the downtown experience in both Tempe and Phoenix, while highlighting local businesses along various routes.
Tours will be marketed heavily toward tourists, corporate groups, and suburban residents that don’t normally visit the downtown areas, the release stated
More information about the party bike can be found on www.arizonapartybike.com
