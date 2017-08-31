Arizona Pop Warner announces efforts to aid Hurricane Harvey victims

Scottsdale Pop Warner is participating in a statewide effort hosted by the youth football and cheerleading organization to gather items and donations for Texas families devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
Hurricane Harvey has severely impacted a swath of Texas stretching east from Houston with rainfall topping 47 inches in some areas, The New York Times reports, stating that FEMA has approved 95,745 people in Texas for emergency assistance.
Scottsdale Pop Warner is collecting donations 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at its two practice locations: Mohave Middle School, 8490 E. Jackrabbit Road, and Cholla Park, 11320 E. Vía Linda in north Scottsdale. In addition, from 7 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9, residents can drop-off donations at the Desert Mountain High School football field. Donation items can be arranged for pick up, Scottsdale Pop Warner Executive Director Justin Nielson says.
Items most needed include:
•Non-perishable food;
•Clothing for all ages;
•Baby items including diapers, formula and wipes;
•Pet food;
•Towels;
•Toiletries;
•Blankets; and
•Water.
The donations will be provided to anyone in need, not only Pop Warner families, Mr. Nielson noted in an Aug. 31 email.
“All of our Pop Warner associations are participating in the efforts,” Mr. Nielson stated. “They can go to our arizonapopwarner.org website and email us for a location closest to their residence. They can also email me directly and I’ll send them to the location closest to them.”
Mr. Nielson’s email address is Justin.Nielson@ymail.com or contact Scottsdale Northeast Pop Warner via Facebook.
The Scottsdale Pop Warner group sees an average of 200 young boys and girls register for football or cheerleading. The sports entity has been in the community for over 40 years.
