Arizona Society of SAR elects two Scottsdale locals to leadership

The Arizona Society of the Sons of the American Revolution had its annual meeting in Casa Grande Saturday, Feb. 11 and elected their 2017-18 Board of Managers and Society Officers.
Mr. William Hearter of Scottsdale was elected vice president of the society while Edward Karr of Scottsdale was elected genealogist and David Swanson of Cave Creek was elected historian, according to a press release.
The Arizona Society of SAR was formed in 1896, has eight local chapters in Arizona and holds its charter under the national Sons of the American Revolution organization, a release states.
The Arizona SAR conducts community activities which advance the preservation and understanding of American history, recognizes Veterans, JROTC students, military personnel, police, fire, emergency personnel and Eagle Scouts, a release states.
Arizona SAR also provides educational outreach to schools advancing and supporting the importance of the history of the American Revolution, constitutional principles, and an understanding of the American flag.
The society also provides representatives of the Arizona SAR Color Guard who wear in historically correct Continental Soldiers or Militiamen for educational and community celebrations.
SAR claims it is the largest male lineage society for those who are direct descendants of the men or women who served in the American Revolution.
The following also were elected or appointed to state offices in the Arizona Sons of the American Revolution for the coming year. They join other members of the Board of Managers.
- President, Mr. Steve Monez, Prescott, AZ, a member of the Prescott Chapter.
- Secretary: Dr. Bill Baran, Phoenix, AZ, a member of the Palo Verde Chapter.
- Assistant Secretary: Thomas Steinback, Mesa, AZ, a member of the Palo Verde Chapter.
- Treasurer: Edward Steinback, III, Prescott Valley, AZ, a member of the Prescott Chapter.
- Registrar: George Stickney, Gilbert, AZ, a member of the Palo Verde Chapter.
- Chaplin: J. Michael Jones, Phoenix, AZ, a member of the Barry M. Goldwater Chapter.
- Chancellor: Judge Richard D. Hines, Maricopa, AZ, a member of the Phoenix Chapter.
- Publicist: Michael J. Fisch, Peoria, AZ, a member of the Saguaro Chapter.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.