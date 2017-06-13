Arizona State Library system to receive $800K in federal grants

Secretary of State Michele Reagan has announced the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records will award $800,000 in grants throughout the state for various library projects.
The grant money was made possible with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, according to a press release.
“Libraries are listening to their communities and creating programs to meet the needs of the population,” said Secretary Reagan in a prepared statement.
“In addition to their traditional services, libraries are transforming, offering not only books, but adding programs to educate and engage all ages through customary, digital and social means. The libraries receiving awards this spring reflect the transformation taking place in libraries statewide.”
Some of the projects funded by the grant program include: coding clubs and makerspaces, entrepreneurial centers, assistive technologies, STEM and STEAM programs, resources for early learners, cultural and historical projects, and many more.
