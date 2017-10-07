Arizona Women’s Education & Entrepreneur Center awarded SBA grant

Arizona Women’s Education & Employment has been awarded a $90,000 grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration Program for Investment in Microentrepreneurs Act — PRIME — for the Arizona Women’s Education & Entrepreneur Center.
The 2017 PRIME grants totaled $5 million in allocations ranging from $55,000 to $250,000. AWEE was the only Arizona organization and one of just 34 in 24 states and the District of Columbia to receive the grant for which nearly 150 organizations applied.
The PRIME program helps low- and very-low income individuals with entrepreneurial training and support to establish small businesses as a path toward economic self-sufficiency.
AWEE will use the PRIME funding to empower ex-offenders with the confidence, knowledge and entrepreneurial skills to be small business owners by leveraging AWEE’s experience with pre- and post-release re-entry training, mentoring and support services to justice-involved individuals.
AWEEc launched an SBA-funded Women’s Business Center in 2015 to provide training and workshops, one-on-one counseling, online programs, mentoring and support networks to develop core business skills and strategies for women and others under-represented in business ownership.
Since 2015, AWEEc has trained and counseled more than 3,000 clients and provided guidance and assistance in securing $1.3 million in capital formation funding. AWEEc entrepreneurs have started more than 75 small businesses that generated nearly $960,000 in revenue. AWEEc programs and services are free.
“This critical funding will enable AWEEc to expand our reach into a segment of the community that can use the entrepreneurial skills and business ownership as a self-sustaining and empowering strategy for their post-incarceration lives,” said AWEEc Program Director Mary Gruensfelder-Cox.
PRIME was created by Congress as part of the Program for Investment in Microentrepreneurs Act of 1999. Grant funds will be made available on September 30, and the project period for each grant is one year.
For more information on the SBA’s PRIME grants and for a list of this year’s grantees, go online to www.sba.gov/content/prime-grantees.
For more information about AWEEc, visit www.aweecenter.org. AWEE is a program of A New Leaf.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.