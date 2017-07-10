Array of after-school options offered by Valley of the Sun JCC

The Valley of Sun JCC is gearing up for fall with an array of after-school options for children grades kindergarten through sixth grade, including Club J, enrichment classes, sports and swimming.
“At The J, we pride ourselves on offering programs that strengthen minds, bodies and souls,” said Kim Subrin, chief operations officer, in a press release.
“Whether you have kids who love soccer, swim or dance, we’re your one-stop-shop with an incredible variety of programs for children of all ages and interests.”
Club J offers a well-rounded afternoon of homework help and fun activities such as art, cooking, sports and swimming, the press release stated.
J Enrichment Classes include karate, Girly Girlz Club and Kitchen Kids. J Youth Maccabi Basketball is a fun, recreational league for boys and girls in pre-kindergarten through seventh grade, with clinics, practices and games that build skills and self-esteem.
In addition, J RUSH Soccer is a recreational league for boys and girls ages 4 to 8. Weekly games are about skills, sportsmanship and being a part of the community. J Swim offers lessons, team and water polo for youth of all ages and skill levels.
All programs are open to the community.
The J welcomes people of all faiths, backgrounds and abilities and provides transportation from many schools.
Registration is open. To review all the afterschool options and for more information, visit vosjcc.org/afterschool or call 480-481-7121.
