‘Art for the Sky’ created at Desert Shadows Elementary

Oct 30th, 2017 Comments:

Art for the Sky created by artist Daniel Dancer and Desert Shadows Elementary School. (submitted photo)

 

Students at one Scottsdale elementary school participated in a unique, team building activity with artist in residence, Daniel Dancer, that created an original art project.

As part of the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics — or STEAM — and Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports initiatives at Desert Shadows Elementary School, students and staff participated in the Art For the Sky project with Mr. Dancer.

Art For the Sky is a unique, team building activity that helps dissolve boundaries that often exist in daily lives, according to a press release. These captivating creations blend art, science, history and math into a whole-body way of seeing the “big picture” and help everyone to understand the interconnection with life.

For the art piece, Desert Shadows Elementary collected 300 pairs of blue jeans to use in the design to form the water and waves. Cowboy Hardware generously donated color-coded T-shirts for students and staff to wear, which represented the body of the shark, the press release stated.

The city of Phoenix Fire Department was onsite with a ladder truck that lifted Mr. Dancer 80 feet in the air where he orchestrated the design details and took photos of the process and the final art piece.

To learn more the Art For the Sky project, visit www.artforthesky.com.

Tags:
