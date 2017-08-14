Artist Christopher Jagmin sets up social practice projects at Scottsdale Livery

Phoenix-based artist Christopher Jagmin has been selected for Scottsdale Public Art’s Creative Residency program at Scottsdale Livery in downtown Scottsdale.
During his social practice residency, Safe and Sound, Mr. Jagmin will create a “safe community space” where visitors may share their hopes, fears and individual histories without judgment, according to a press release.
Each week, Mr. Jagmin will offer a new one-on-one or community-connected project for the public to interact with. The exchanges among participants will include shared walks to connect with the Scottsdale community and projects using “old-fashioned” technology (typewriters and vintage label makers) to spell out fears and desires.
After the residency, Mr. Jagmin will collect all the information and community conversations gathered over the two months to make a series of unique art installations. The resulting artwork will be a part of Scottsdale Public Art’s group exhibit, Interactions through Art: Scottsdale Artists in Residence at the Gallery @ the Library, Scottsdale Civic Center, Jan. 25–March 30, 2018.
Projects and events include:
- 2:30-7 p.m. Sept. 7 – The History Project
- Engage with the city and community by making a personal, historical monument plaque.
- 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 – The History Project with the Museum of Walking
- Meet at the Scottsdale Livery between 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. for a self-guided walk around Scottsdale followed by short discussion of The History Project at 6:30 p.m. as a group. Mr. Jagmin will document and map the information gathered and encourage participants to make a historical monument sign to commemorate new discoveries found along the way.
- 2:30-7 p.m. Oct. 12 – I See You
- Hold hands and lock eyes with a stranger.
- 2:30-6 p.m. Oct. 19 – at the Scottsdale Livery, and 7–9 p.m. at Tilt Gallery Your Secret is Safe With Me
- Share a secret anonymously, receive a stranger’s secret in return. The project will start at the Scottsdale Livery, and then continue at the Tilt Gallery, 7077 E. Main St., Scottsdale.
- 2:30-7 p.m. Sept 21 – I Am Something
- Defining self with personal affirmations through a Dymo label maker.
- 2:30-7 p.m. Oct. 26 – P.S. Thank You
- Give and receive physical thank-you notes for acts of kindness.
- 2:30-7 p.m. Oct. 5 – Phobophobia
- Use an old-fashioned typewriter to type out fears alongside friends and strangers.
Visit http://www.scottsdalepublicart.org/temporary-art/creative-residences/christopher-jagmin for detailed descriptions of each social practice project.
Every Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. during the residency, Mr. Jagmin will hold open studio time for anyone who wants to learn more about Safe and Sound and the art of social practice. All events will take place at the Scottsdale Livery, 3894 N. Brown Ave. in Scottsdale, unless otherwise noted.
Mr. Jagmin is a graduate of the School of Fine Arts at Indiana University Bloomington. He has exhibited his work at the Mesa Contemporary Art Museum, the Arizona Biennial in Tucson, the Eye Lounge Gallery in Phoenix and in the mayor’s office at Phoenix City Hall. His first commissioned social practice installation, Your Secret is Safe With Me, was presented at Scottsdale Public Art’s interactive art event Canal Convergence Water + Art + Light.
Mr. Jagmin is a recipient of the 2017 Contemporary Forum Artist Grant, and in November he will be showing his work at Chartreuse Gallery in Phoenix, and the Mesa Community College Art Gallery.
