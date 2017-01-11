Assisted Living Locators recognized for recent growth trajectory

Scottsdale-based Assisted Living Locators announced Tuesday, Jan. 10 its recent growth trajectory landed the franchise company in Entrepreneur’s “Franchise500” issue as well as ranking in Franchise Business Review’s “2017 Top Franchises Report.”
Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, Entrepreneur’s Franchise500 placed Assisted Living Locators for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and brand power, according to a press release.
Franchise Business Review named Assisted Living Locators as one of its “2017 Top Franchises.” This ranking system considers franchisee satisfaction as a determining factor. The national franchise market research firm performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.
In 2016, Assisted Living Locators exceeded its 50th franchise mark. The milestone comes off of consecutive years of positive growth trends since the company first began franchising in 2006 as the first placement and referral franchise business in the U.S.
The company has now signed 62 franchisees in 20 states and the District of Columbia.
“Assisted Living Locators is experiencing incredible growth and we are committed to expanding into new markets across the U.S.,” Angela Olea, a Registered Nurse and CEO of Assisted Living Locators, said in a release. “We expect to see Assisted Living Locators continuing to rise on prestigious franchise rankings such as these.”
Ms. Olea added she attributes the company’s growth to the quality of its national team and their family of franchise owners.
