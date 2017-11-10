Attend the 32nd Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce Sterling Awards Nov. 17

People are encouraged to register to attend the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce 32nd Annual Awards luncheon scheduled Friday, Nov. 17.
The gala will be held at the Embassy Suites Resort in Scottsdale, according to a press release. Honorees will be announced.
“There is nothing like the Sterling Awards, both in stature and event presentation. Companies are always honored to be finalists, but all applicants benefit so much from the Sterling process. The event itself is extremely entertaining and unparalleled in the Valley,” said Steve Helm, chamber board chair, in a prepared statement.
Twelve finalists, selected in their respective categories, ranging from Micro-Business to Big Business and Non-Profit:
- 10 to 1 Public Relations
- The Dhaba
- Training Standards International Inc.
- 4C Medical Group
- Bolste
- National PEO, LLC
- Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
- Scottsdale Village Square
- The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale
- Family Promise of Greater Phoenix
- Playworks Education Energized
Since 1947, the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce, which is said to be the largest business organization in Scottsdale, has provided advocacy, education, networking, leadership and exposure opportunities to member businesses.
The costs for corporate sponsor tables are $1,500 and corporate sponsor half-tables are $800. Individual tickets may be purchased for $95.
Reserved tickets can be purchased online at www.scottsdalechamber.com or call 480-355-2708.
