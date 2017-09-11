‘Avenue Q’ garners Scottsdale Community College award nominations

The Scottsdale Community College theatrical production of “Avenue Q” has been recognized for local theater excellence by earning four ariZoni nominations — including a nomination for Best Musical.
The winners will be announced during the 27th Annual ariZoni Theatre Awards for Excellence Monday, Sept. 25, at the Tempe Center for Performing Arts.
The student cast also will perform “For Now,” the closing song from “Avenue Q,” at the awards show, according to a press release.
In addition to “Best Musical,” other nominations were:
- Beth Livingston-Haykes for Best Musical Direction
- Luke Ottinger for Best Supporting Actor (role of Nicky)
- Shawn Patti for Best Supporting Actor (role of Trekki Monster)
“These kids work so hard,” said Avenue Q Director Polly Chapman in a prepared statement. “The students had to learn puppets as well as their lines and dance routines. It really allowed them to bond and I think the audience saw that commitment, talent and energy onstage.”
The SCC production ran in April at the school’s Performing Arts Center.
