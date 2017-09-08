Award-winning restaurant expands eatery across the street

Family-owned and operated restaurant Café Monarch will continue to serve a one-of-a-kind dining experience but in a new picturesque space starting in October.
Located on First Avenue in Old Town Scottsdale, the award-winning restaurant is moving to a grand, yet intimate space set to open at the end of October.
“We are beyond excited to expand our concept into the new beautiful space just a few feet away,” said Owner Phillip Lewkowicz, in a prepared statement.
“For years we’ve always envisioned Café Monarch’s future in the new building and we are now making that vision a reality. We’ve also grown as a restaurant and the new space will integrate a full-service bar area as well as a stunning 1,000 bottle all glass wine cellar in the main dining room that we know our guests will love.”
The new 4,500 square foot restaurant located at 6939 E. First Ave., is directly across the street from the current location. It’ll be designed to have the same old world charm as the original venue, with an outdoor courtyard and candlelight ambiance.
New to Café Monarch will be a 12-seat bar inside where guests can enjoy signature cocktails, light snack and menu offerings, as well as two private dining rooms. The original venue will still be owned and operated by the Lewkowicz family and be used for private dining at night and a new breakfast and lunch concept called Monarch Marketplace, according to a press release.
The restaurant will be expanding its staff for the new 130 seats. Café Monarch’s servers are trained through the Guildsomm Sommeliers program, all having extensive food and wine knowledge, the press release stated.
The restaurant also recently hired a new Chef de Cuisine to work alongside their Executive Chef Gus Lewkowicz. Chef de Cuisine Ryan Pitt comes from Citizen Public House in Scottsdale and brings his talents to the everchanging menu at Café Monarch. The restaurant’s menu consists of four courses that are changed on a weekly basis featuring seasonal specialties with local ingredients, the press release stated.
Every year, Café Monarch is awarded for its exclusive and inviting atmosphere and menu. This year, the restaurant was named One of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America by OpenTable.
Café Monarch is open for dinner only Tuesday through Saturday. For menus and more information, visit www.cafemonarch.com, or call 480-970-7682. Café Monarch is currently located at 6934 E. First Ave., suite 102.
