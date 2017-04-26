AWEE president and CEO Marie Sullivan resigns

After 20 years as president and CEO of Arizona Women’s Education & Employment and with much reflection about the next phase of her life, Marie Sullivan has resigned to pursue new opportunities that leverage her experience as a nonprofit executive with extensive experience in workforce and economic development, and to advocate for women and education.
“I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities, accepting new challenges and creating new experiences for myself,” she said.
Ms. Sullivan, who joined AWEE in 1997, has guided the organization’s growth and reach that has created successful beginnings and new hope for women, men and young adults through programs that include BankWork$, Women Living Free, SheLEADS and Arizona Women’s Education and Entrepreneur Center among others.
“Marie has been the face of AWEE for nearly two decades and has created a solid foundation upon which we can build to achieve the next level of success and impact in the community,” said Carol Campbell, who chairs the AWEE board of directors. “We wish Marie only great success. She has always been driven by new challenges, and this is a challenge she will, no doubt, embrace.”
The AWEE board of directors has appointed Brad Harris, vice president, chief development officer, as interim executive director “as the board develops a search committee and strategic process to identify and recruit the most qualified candidate for the position,” Campbell said. She said the search would begin as soon as possible.
Ms. Sullivan said her years at AWEE “have been incredibly rewarding on so many levels from the difference AWEE has made by creating better jobs for better tomorrows for thousands of people to the important and meaningful relationships and collaborations the organization has developed.”
Before joining AWEE, Ms. Sullivan served as executive director, Office of Justice and Peace at Catholic Charities. She also served for eight years on the Madison Elementary School District board.
For more information about AWEE, visit www.awee.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.