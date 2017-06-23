Barrow Neurological Foundation appoints new board of trustee members

Barrow Neurological Foundation announces the appointment of Karen King-Brooks, Robert Lavinia and James Swanson to its Board of Trustees.
The Barrow Neurological Foundation provides necessary resources for patient care, education and research at Barrow Neurological Institute, a world-renowned neuroscience center, according to a press release.
The Board of Trustees consists of volunteer, community members who govern the Barrow Neurological Foundation. They are appointed for one year with reappointment for up to three consecutive, three-year terms.
“I’m pleased to welcome these visionary leaders to our board,” said Michael Haenel, chairman of the board, in a prepared statement. “Their diverse backgrounds, deep professional experiences, and vast knowledge will be a great addition and lead to insightful perspectives. Along with the dedicated leaders we have in place, I am confident they will help us take philanthropy at Barrow Neurological Foundation to the next level, and I look forward to working closely with them.”
Ms. King-Brooks, CEO and owner of The King Approach, in Scottsdale, is an executive with a history of working in the healthcare industry, providing transformational strategies and strategic solutions to businesses, including creating medical practices for physicians and advising philanthropic groups. She held leadership positions with Geriatric Solutions, Elite Home Health, Desert Oasis Hospice; Arizona Family Hospice and Atlantic Home Health; Aegis Home Health and Hospice; and Blue Cross Blue Shield, the release said.
Mr. Lavinia, who retired in 2009 from a career in the petroleum industry, spent several years serving as senior vice president of Tosco Corporation and president of Tosco Marketing, overseeing more than 6,000 gas and convenience stores in 32 states, with more than 20,000 employees. He worked as president and CEO of Phibro Energy Corporation and Hill Petroleum. He served on the task forces of two Arizona Governors, chairing the most recent commission that addressed issues related to motor fuels, natural gas and power generation, the release noted, adding that he and his wife are active community and civic leaders in the Valley.
Mr. Swanson serves as CEO of Kitchell, a diversified, employee-owned commercial building company with projects throughout the western and southwestern regions of the country. Named a “Most Ad-mired Leader” and “One to Watch,” he worked as an executive with Affiliated Computer Services and Arthur Anderson, the release said. He serves on the boards of Arizona State Charter Schools, Teach for America Phoenix and recently co-chaired Governor Ducey’s Classrooms First Initiative Council; plus serving on the boards of many other professional and community organizations, including the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Greater Phoenix Leadership.
Barrow Neurological Foundation raises awareness and funding for patient care, medical education and research offered at Barrow Neurological Institute. Barrow is an internationally-recognized leader in neurology, neurosurgery and neuroscience research, treating patients with a wide range of conditions, including brain and spinal tumors, concussion and brain and spinal traumas, neuromuscular diseases, stroke, cleft and craniofacial disorders, and cerebrovascular disorders, the release detailed.
