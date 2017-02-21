Beach Ball event benefits Phoenix Children’s Hospital surgical centers

The 24th Annual Beach Ball, a Phoenix Children’s Hospital tradition, will be held at Scottsdale Hangar One at the Scottsdale Airpark 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Over the past two decades, Beach Ball has been a vital source of funding for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Beach Ball guests and sponsors have raised more than $15.7 million to help patients and families, according to a press release.
This year’s event will benefit the Surgical Centers of Excellence at Phoenix Children’s, which provides procedures that help patients survive traumatic injuries, beat cancer, overcome organ failure and get back to being kids, the release states.
“The Department of Surgery helps thousands of children each year,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer for Phoenix Children’s Hospital, in a prepared statement.
“The scope of surgeries performed at Phoenix Children’s is vast — from relatively routine to the most complex and innovative procedures available. This year’s Beach Ball will have a great impact in helping the Hospital develop this program further and help even more kids recover from injury and illness each year.”
Each year, Phoenix Children’s physicians perform more than 20,000 surgeries, ranging from transplanting a heart into an infant, resecting a brain tumor, to correcting an abnormal curvature of the spine, the release states.
This year’s theme, “Escape to the Cape,” includes a cocktail reception, where guests can mingle for various photo opportunities, a live and silent auction and a Cape Cod-style clam bake, which will ring in the beginning of the night’s program.
Attendees will hear firsthand experiences from patients treated by the Surgical Centers of Excellence, during which they can see the direct impact of their support. Finally, the night will conclude at an after party with dancing and music. Tickets are sold out, but those interested can be added to the waitlist.
