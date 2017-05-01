Benefit Commerce Group announces four additions to its client services team

Benefit Commerce Group, a Scottsdale-based innovative employee benefits consulting firm, announced four additions to its client services team to provide greater support and assistance to its clients in Arizona and other states.
According to a press release, two client managers, Melanie Olson and Melissa Winchester; and two assistant client managers, Brandon Mimes and Ian Jamison, joined the company, adding more than 35 years of experience to Benefit Commerce Group’s team of service professionals.
Ms. Olson, CEBS, brings 11-years experience in account management and client service in the insurance brokerage industry. She has acted as the primary point of contact for employer clients, including managing implementation and communication. During the past five years, she worked at Aon and Lockton Companies in account management. A graduate of Hodges University in Naples, Fla., she has a bachelor’s degree in business and management; and holds Arizona insurance licenses for accident and health and property and casualty, the release said.
Ms. Winchester has more than five-years insurance industry experience in various account management roles. Prior to joining Benefit Commerce Group, she worked at MJ Insurance in account management as well as HORAN in Cincinnati. She has an associate’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati and is pursuing CEBS designation.
Mr. Mimes has more than 10 years customer service experience, including five years of service and leadership in the US Navy. He was a broker and account manager for small groups in the midwest region. Prior to joining Benefit Commerce Group, he worked at Zenefits in account management and benefit administration. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, communication from John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio.
Mr. Jamison has nine years experience in customer service and administrative support. His background includes HRIS and benefits advising, as well as serving as the broker and account manager for small groups across several states. Before joining Benefit Commerce Group, he worked at Zenefits in account management and benefit administration. He has a B.A in business from ASU.
The additions enhance the client services team with functions including support with employee enrollment, implementation, training on new technology, employee benefit communication material, compliance, and Human Resources-related questions. The team works closely with clients and Benefit Commerce Group’s benefit consulting team to develop strategies and solutions, the release detailed, adding that client services team members create trusting partnerships with clients, serving as their advocate with insurance companies and administrators while listening to clients’ needs and researching and developing solutions.
Benefit Commerce Group is a “game-changer” for companies striving to control one of their highest expense items: employee benefits costs, the release said, noting that the company offers methods to streamline HR functions from enrollment through ongoing employee communication and administration.
For more information on Benefit Commerce Group, call 480-515-5010 or go to benefitcommerce.com.
